Severe Storm Warning in Effect in Maryland; Storms Possible Across DC Area

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in part of St. Mary’s County, and showers and storms are possible Sunday across the D.C. area.

Damaging winds are expected in St. Mary’s County, the National Weather Service said. Go here to see all weather alerts.

It's a beautiful Sunday morning as temperatures continue to rise into the mid to upper 80s. Expect a spotty shower possible prior to noon but a better chance of showers and storms this afternoon (40% chance)--join us all morning on @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/3hampG0nVK — Lauryn Ricketts (@laurynricketts) August 22, 2021

There’s a 40% chances of storms in our region Sunday, Storm Team4’s Lauryn Ricketts said.

Showers and some slow-moving thunderstorms are expected Sunday night.

The areas at greatest risk of flooding are north and east of the Beltway. But a few heavy showers could materialize anywhere in the region.

Showers and storms remain possible overnight.

Tuesday looks clear, then there’s an isolated chance of storms Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. So far, there’s a 30% chance Saturday and 40% chance Sunday.

Temperatures were set to hit the mid- to upper 80s Sunday and stay in the upper 80s to mid-90s in the week ahead.

