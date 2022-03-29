Washington DC

1 Hurt, Several Rescued After Building Fire in Columbia Heights

The flames involved the top floor and attic of the building located in the 1500 block of Park Road NW, officials said.

By Clara Garcia

Several people were rescued after a fire broke out Tuesday afternoon in a three-story building in the Columbia Heights neighborhood of Washington, D.C., fire officials said.

The flames involved the top floor and attic of the building located in the 1500 block of Park Road NW, authorities said. They described it as a two-alarm fire.

One person was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, D.C. Fire said.

A spokesman for the fire department confirmed to News4 the building is owned by Catholic Charities. According to the organization, McKenna House provides housing for single adults who are transitioning from homelessness to independent living.

Twenty units and close to 100 fire personnel were called to the scene.

More information on possible injuries was not immediately available.

