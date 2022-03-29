1 Hurt, Several Rescued After Building Fire in Columbia Heights

Several people were rescued after a fire broke out Tuesday afternoon in a three-story building in the Columbia Heights neighborhood of Washington, D.C., fire officials said.

The flames involved the top floor and attic of the building located in the 1500 block of Park Road NW, authorities said. They described it as a two-alarm fire.

One person was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, D.C. Fire said.

Update 2 Alarm Fire 1500 block Park Rd NW. #DCsBravest making good progress in attacking & extinguishing fire. 1 patient transported non life threatening injuries. No apparent extension to adjacent structures. pic.twitter.com/58iez9XBBc — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 29, 2022

2 Alarm fire now 1500 block Park Rd NW. Fire involves top floor and attic of large 3 story institutional building. #DCsBravest have rescued several occupants. 20 units & approx 100 personnel on scene or enroute. pic.twitter.com/NKgpGNVB8M — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 29, 2022

A spokesman for the fire department confirmed to News4 the building is owned by Catholic Charities. According to the organization, McKenna House provides housing for single adults who are transitioning from homelessness to independent living.

Twenty units and close to 100 fire personnel were called to the scene.

More information on possible injuries was not immediately available.

