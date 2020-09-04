Several Kids, Adult Injured in Crash on I-270; Miles-Long Backup Reported: Authorities

Several children and an adult were injured on I-270 in Montgomery County when a red minivan crashed and threw some occupants from the car, Montgomery County firefighters say.

Southbound lanes of I-270 at Maryland Route 109, near Exit 22, were closed for hours following the crash, but have since reopened.

A miles-long backup grew from the scene as investigators looked into the crash. About 6:30 a.m., it extended to Maryland Route 85, a distance of about 10 miles, Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination said.

The crash occurred around 2:45 a.m. Friday, Montgomery County Fire officials said. Multiple rescue units responded.

The injured were taken to a hospital as priority one and three trauma patients, Montgomery County Fire said.

A photo from the scene shows a red minivan with serious damage. The hood and engine area on the driver's side were smashed, and parts of the rear were crumpled.

It's not clear what may have caused the crash.

