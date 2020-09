Several people were injured in a three-vehicle crash involving an ambulance in Wheaton, Maryland.

The crash occurred at Georgia and Arcola avenues just before 4 p.m. Thursday, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

An ambulance from the Wheaton Volunteer Rescue Squad was responding to a call.

There were several traumatic injuries and several people taken to local hospitals, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

The crash is under investigation.