Several Hurt in Metrobus Crash in Northeast DC

Several people were hurt Wednesday after a Metrobus crashed in Northeast D.C.

D.C. Fire and EMS responded to the crash and reports of at least one person trapped at 1st and Riggs Road NE, just north of the Fort Totten Metro station.

Two people were transported to the hospital in critical condition and three were transported with serious but not life-threatening injuries. Seven more had injuries that were not serious or life-threatening and one person refused treatment, the fire department said.

Update: Metro Bus Crash - 2 patients transported in critical condition - 3 patients transported with serious but non-life threatening injuries - 7 not serious and non-life threatening injuries - 1 patient refusal. MPD is lead investigator on scene. — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) July 14, 2021

According to Metro, a Green Line Metrobus shuttle traveling from Fort Totten to Prince George’s Plaza struck a retaining wall at around 3:23 p.m. Metro only reported 8-10 passenger injuries plus the bus operator, and said they were all not life-threatening.

The cause remains under investigation, Metro said.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.