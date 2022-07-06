Several fires extinguished at RFK Stadium, DC Fire officials say originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

D.C. Fire & EMS crews extinguished several fires at RFK Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The fires were located in "below-grade levels," fire officials said.

No injuries were reported.

Crews were called to the scene sometime before 5:30 p.m. In an update about an hour later, fire officials said crews were venting smoke and checking for any additional fires.

Video shared by D.C. Fire & EMS on Twitter showed several firefighters on the overgrown field of the old stadium as smoke appeared to drift from a lower level. A fire alarm could be heard chiming repeatedly.

Working Fire RFK Stadium. #DCsBravest have located several fires in below grade levels in the stadium. In the process of extinguishing same. No injuries reported. Investigators enroute. pic.twitter.com/RguAa8KPeM — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) July 5, 2022

The source of the fires was not immediately clear. Investigators were called to the scene.