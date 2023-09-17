Several fires break out Sunday in Gaithersburg, arson investigation underway

At least six fires broke out less than a mile apart in Gaithersburg, Maryland, early Sunday, authorities say. Investigators are working to confirm if the fires are connected.

A liquor store at a strip mall caught on fire at about 2:30 a.m. in the 400 block of South Frederick Avenue, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service. The fire also caused damage to a beauty-supply store and restaurant.

Photos of the fire show orange flames reaching the ceiling of the liquor store as signs for alcohol brands burn. After the fire, broken glass from the store's windows covered the sidewalk.

A resident who frequents the strip mall described the fire as scary.

“I hope we find out who did this, you know because it wasn't something that just started. Somebody, somebody started this fire or persons, whoever,” the resident said.

About 45 minutes later, fire crews were called to a vehicle on fire at 3 Russell Avenue. They arrived and found a fire in the storage area above a nearby restaurant and at an outside fence. The damage was described as "significant."

Images show the frame of a burned car as well as ashes in the parking lot in front of the LaFrontera restaurant. The storage area appears to be blackened from smoke damage with wires and pieces of the wall hanging down.

.@mcfrs @MontgomeryCoMD Fire Investigators looking into at least half dozen suspicious fires that occurred in Gaithersburg in the early morning of Sunday, September 17 - Anyone with information as it relates to these incidents or any other suspicious activity in area Call Tipline pic.twitter.com/Eru19gfZmT — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) September 17, 2023

No injuries were initially reported.

Firefighters said a person of interest is in custody and is being questioned. No additional information was released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.