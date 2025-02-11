Several DC-area schools announcing closures for Wednesday

As snow began to cast a thicker blanket over the D.C. region, closings for Wednesday (Feb. 11) are beginning to come in. Here's what's been called so far for the greater area:

Culpeper County Schools will be closed Wednesday. Twelve-month employees should not report. Essential personnel and custodians should report at noon.

Fauquier County Public Schools and offices will be closed Wednesday. All activities are canceled. Essential personnel should report at 11 a.m.

Fredericksburg Public Schools will be closed Wednesday.

Stafford County Public Schools will be closed Wednesday. All activities and events will be cancelled. Staff should telework as duties permit.

Spotsylvania County Schools and office will be closed Wednesday . All school-sponsored activities, including student externships, are cancelled for tomorrow. School employees: Code 1 - essential personnel should report to perform emergency services as necessary.

