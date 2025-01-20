Several DC-area school districts announce closings, delays for Tuesday

Several school districts in the D.C. area are reporting closings and delays for Tuesday as freezing temperatures grip the region.

Northern Virginia school closings and delays for Tuesday, Jan. 21:

Fairfax County Public Schools will open two hours late Tuesday, as will FCPS full-day preschool (special education) and Early Head Start/PreK classes. Morning preschool (special education) classes are canceled; afternoon preschool will start at its regular time. Morning field trips and morning transportation for high school academy classes are canceled. Transportation will be provided for academy classes that start after 12:45 p.m. Adult High School and GED courses will start two hours late. Adult and Community Education (ACE) classes will start on time. Homebound and home-based instruction will begin at 10 a.m. School Age Child Care (SACC) centers will open at 8 a.m. Central Office employees may report two hours later than their regular scheduled time but no later than 10 a.m.

Fauquier County Public Schools will be closed Tuesday. Essential personnel are expected to report at 8 a.m. Administrative offices will open at 10 a.m.

Loudoun County Public Schools will be closed Tuesday. Administrative offices will open at 10 a.m. Scheduled activities on school campuses may be allowed after 4 p.m.; an announcement on those is expected by noon Tuesday, school district officials said.

Maryland school delays for Tuesday, Jan. 21:

Montgomery County Public Schools will open two hours late Tuesday, as will MCPS offices. Emergency personnel should report on time and follow guidelines for work on delayed openings; 12-month Transportation, Food Services and Department of Maintenance and Operations staff also should report on time. Before-school and childcare programs will open two hours late. Field trips and other activities and programs that begin at 10:30 a.m. or earlier are canceled. Infant and Toddler appointments scheduled before 10 a.m. are canceled; services scheduled after 10 a.m. will happen as scheduled. AM PreK/Head Start and AM PreK Special Education programs are canceled. PM PreK/Head Start and PM PreK Special Education programs will begin at their regular times.

Prince George's County Public Schools will open on a two-hour delay Tuesday due to low temperatures and icy conditions, school district officials said. PGCPS offices also will open two hours late. Emergency personnel must report on time and are not eligible for liberal leave. All athletic games and facility use are canceled. Extracurricular activities and practices are allowed until 6 p.m., but no bus transportation will be provided.

