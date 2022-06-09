Van Ness

Several Blocks Closed After Bottle Thrown Over Fence at Chinese Embassy in DC

Connecticut Avenue NW is closed between Albemarle Street NW and Tilden Street NW

Several blocks are shut down in Northwest D.C. early Thursday after someone threw a bottle with a liquid in it over the fence at the Chinese embassy, officials say.

A D.C. Fire & EMS hazmat team responded to the Embassy of the People's Republic of China at 3505 International Place NW. They are investigating the contents of the bottle.

Police have shut down Connecticut Avenue NW between Albemarle Street NW and Tilden Street NW in the Van Ness neighborhood. Those blocks are closed until further notice.

