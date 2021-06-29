Seven Teens Arrested After Police Chase of Stolen Car Ends in Crash in DC

Seven teenagers were arrested after a pursuit of a stolen car ended in a crash Monday night in Northeast, D.C., police said.

Police chased the vehicle through Seat Pleasant, Maryland, and into the District until it crashed in the 200 block of 14th Place NE.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured. D.C. Police said they arrested a 13-year-old, three 14-year-olds, a 15-year-old and two 16-year-olds.

The 13-year-old suspected of being the driver faces charges of car theft, fleeing from police and driving without a license. All of the other teens were charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle.

The car was stolen from a woman as she was pumping gas Sunday night. Police did not say which, if any, of the juveniles at the crash were involved in the carjacking.

After the theft, the woman walked into a 7-Eleven on Silver Hill Road in District Heights, Maryland, and asked to use the phone to call police.

Prince George’s County Police listed the crime as an armed carjacking.

Home security camera video shows where the stolen car ended up 24 hours later. Several parked cars were damaged after the driver of the stolen car rammed into them.

The entire D.C. area saw a rise in car thefts and carjackings in 2020, a disturbing trend continuing into 2021.

Earlier this month, a 13-year-old girl pleaded guilty in juvenile court to second-degree murder in the March fatal carjacking of a 66-year-old Uber Eats driver in D.C.

Her admitted accomplice, a 15-year-old girl, pleaded guilty as a juvenile to felony murder.