Seven Hurt, Including Two Children, in Two-Vehicle Crash in Wheaton: Officials

Seven people were hurt, including two children, in a crash Sunday afternoon that involved two minivans in Wheaton, Maryland, fire officials said.

The collision happened at the intersection of Henderson Avenue and Georgia Avenue, Montgomery County fire department spokesman Pete Piringer said. One of the vehicles crashed into a utility pole.

Update - SB Georgia Avenue IAO Henderson Avenue, @MCFRS_EMIHS transported seven (7) patients, t-bone collision involved 2 mini vans, 1 adult NLT injury appeared worse than others, but all others were NLT, incl 2 children, some lanes blocked https://t.co/N6exSoUbc2 — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) April 3, 2022

Seven patients were transported from the scene. All injuries are thought not to be life-threatening but one adult suffered injuries that appeared to be more serious than the others, Piringer said.

Some lanes were blocked in the area after the colision but have since reopened.

Details on the circumstances of the crash were not immediately available.

Officials initially said eight people were being evaluated.

