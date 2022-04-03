Maryland

Seven Hurt, Including Two Children, in Two-Vehicle Crash in Wheaton: Officials

All injuries are thought not to be life-threatening but one adult suffered injuries that appeared to be more serious than the others, a fire department spokesman said. 

By Clara Garcia

ambulance generic daytime
Getty Images

Seven people were hurt, including two children, in a crash Sunday afternoon that involved two minivans in Wheaton, Maryland, fire officials said. 

The collision happened at the intersection of Henderson Avenue and Georgia Avenue, Montgomery County fire department spokesman Pete Piringer said. One of the vehicles crashed into a utility pole. 

Seven patients were transported from the scene. All injuries are thought not to be life-threatening but one adult suffered injuries that appeared to be more serious than the others, Piringer said. 

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Some lanes were blocked in the area after the colision but have since reopened.

Details on the circumstances of the crash were not immediately available.

Officials initially said eight people were being evaluated.

Local

Crime and Courts 2 hours ago

Man Dies After Being Found Shot in a Car in Suitland: Police

Washington DC 3 hours ago

Intruder Sexually Assaults Georgetown Student in DC Home: Officials

Stay with NBCWashington.com on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

MarylandMontgomery CountyMontgomery County Fire and Rescue
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us