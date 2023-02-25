Northwest DC

Seven Displaced After Apartment Fire in Northwest DC

By Allison Hageman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Seven people, including three children, are without a home after a fire Saturday in Northwest D.C.

The fire happened at an apartment building in the 1300 block of N. Capitol Street at about 1:30 a.m., D.C. Fire and EMS said.

No injuries were reported.

Photos show firefighters' ladders aimed at the top of the building.

The Red Cross was notified to help the four adults and three children displaced.

This article tagged under:

Northwest DCDC Fire and EMS
