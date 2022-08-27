Settlement Reached in Silver Spring School Incident Involving 5-Year-Old

Montgomery County, Maryland, has reached a settlement in a lawsuit involving a 2020 incident involving a 5-year-old at East Silver Spring Elementary School.

On Jan. 14, 2020, the child wandered out of the school building. Police officers found the boy off campus and brought him back to school.

Body cam video released by the Montgomery County Police Department showed what happened next. The officers were heard on the video calling the boy "a violent little thing" and a "beast." His family said the little boy was harassed and handcuffed by the police.

The family will receive $275,000 in the settlement.

"We are pleased to see that the parties involved in this case reached a settlement; I had been pushing for this for quite some time," County Executive Marc Elrich said in a media release late Friday. "This incident has been thoroughly reviewed, including as part of the external audit conducted by Effective Law Enforcement for All (ELE4A), and has led to changes in officer training, incident reporting processes, and clarification of how officers should interact with students in our schools."