Senior With Dementia Missing From Frederick, Maryland

A 79-year-old man with dementia has been missing from Frederick, Maryland, since early Wednesday and officials are seeking help from the public.

Anthony “Tony” Walker was last seen on camera leaving his home on Bedford Drive in Jefferson at 1:40 a.m. Wednesday, the sheriff's office said. Video footage shows him wearing a gray Maryland Terrapins sweatshirt, khaki pants and Teva sandals.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Walker is about 6 feet tall, weighs 200 pounds and has salt and pepper hair and brown eyes. He is hard of hearing, the sheriff's office said.

Walker’s daughter said at a news conference Wednesday that her father would be friendly if approached by strangers and would likely remember his two daughters’ names, Jennifer Kidwell and Susan White.

More than 175 volunteers participated in a search party to look for Walker on Thursday afternoon. Information on further searches will be posted to the Facebook page for the sheriff's office.

Anyone with knowledge of Walker’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Frederick County non-emergency number at 301-600-207 or call 911 in case of an emergency.