Senate Staffer in DC Tests Positive for Coronavirus

By Anisa Holmes

Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A staff member in Sen. Maria Cantwell's D.C. office has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from the senator's office.

The staff member has been in isolation since they began exhibiting symptoms and has had no known contact with the senator from Washington state or other members of Congress, the statement said.

Cantwell's D.C. office is closed this week for deep cleaning and staff will telework.

The Washington State senator's Seattle and D.C. offices will "continue to serve her constituents remotely," the release stated.

Cantwell is requesting further testing for other staffers who have been in contact with the individual and show symptoms, according to the statement.

