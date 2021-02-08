Senate Confirms Former Obama Chief of Staff to Oversee VA

McDonough will oversee a sprawling agency that has presented organizational challenges for both parties over the years

By Kevin Freking

Denis McDonough, Secretary of Veterans Affairs nominee, testifies during his Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee confirmation hearing, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on January 27, 2021.
Sarah Silbiger/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

The Senate has overwhelmingly voted to confirm President Joe Biden’s pick to oversee the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The Senate confirmed Denis McDonough as VA secretary by a vote of 87-7 on Monday. McDonough was President Barack Obama’s chief of staff.

McDonough will oversee a sprawling agency that has presented organizational challenges for both parties over the years. But he never served in the armed forces, a fact noted by leading veterans advocacy groups.

Local

Digital Newscast 2 hours ago

The News4 Rundown: DC Represents During Super Bowl as Region Debates a Return to Schools

Temporary Protected Status 3 hours ago

Senators From Maryland Reintroduce Legislation to Allow TPS Recipients to Apply for Green Cards

McDonough touted his experience working in the Obama administration, telling lawmakers he understood how to untangle and solve complex challenges across the government. He said his experience as chief of staff also enabled him to view the sacrifices that veterans make and that he feels he owes a profound debt of gratitude to those who served in the military.

The Biden Administration: A Look at Who Has Been Nominated and Confirmed

Here's a look at how the administration is coming together. Click to read more.

Source: Staff reports

McDonough replaces Robert Wilkie, who served as VA secretary under President Donald Trump.

Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Black History Month Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us