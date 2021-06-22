Senate Committee to Hold ‘Historic' DC Statehood Hearing

The fight to make Washington, D.C., the 51st state is headed to the United States Senate, where it faces long odds without support from Republicans and a key Democrat.

The committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs is set to host a hearing Tuesday at 10 a.m. You can livestream the hearing on this page.

Speakers including D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton will advocate for the Washington, D.C. Admission Act, a statehood bill that the U.S. House passed in April.

For the second time in less than a year the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill to make D.C. the 51st state. News4's Scott MacFarlane reports on the political victory for the District and its residents.

The legislation would create the new state of Washington, Douglass Commonwealth, with one representative and two senators.

A piece of land including the White House, the U.S. Capitol and the National Mall would remain a federal district.

Democrats advocating to admit D.C. into the union as a state say residents deserve voting representation in Congress.

“D.C. residents are taxed without representation and cannot consent to the laws under which they, as American citizens, must live,” Norton said in a statement. “[The] hearing will be truly historic.”

The bill lists 45 co-sponsors but faces an uphill battle to pass the Senate.

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia said he opposes making D.C. a state via a congressional bill.

Many Republican leaders have come out against the bill, saying voters in the District would elect more Democrats to Congress.

The Senate last held a D.C. statehood hearing in 2014, WTOP reported.