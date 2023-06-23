Virginia

Semi truck crashes on Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel, plunges into water

Coast Guard crews were searching for a driver after a semi truck went over the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel on Thursday

By Associated Press and Andrea Swalec

A semi truck crashed on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel and went over the side and into the water on Thursday, officials said.

The crash happened at about 2 p.m. in the northbound lanes between Virginia Beach and the southernmost island, bridge spokesman Thomas Anderson told news outlets.

Crews from the U.S. Coast Guard were searching for the driver, the agency said.

A man at a nearby beach told WAVY-TV he heard the truck crash into the water.

“It fell off and there was a bunch of waves, a big splash,” Noah Butler said.

Meanwhile, maintenance crews were working to repair a damaged guardrail and curb, bridge officials said.

The circumstances of the crash were being investigated. It was at least the sixth time in recent years that a large truck has crashed over the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel, news outlets reported.

The 20-mile-long bridge crosses over the lower Chesapeake Bay.

