Semi truck crashes on Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel, plunges into water

A semi truck crashed on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel and went over the side and into the water on Thursday, officials said.

The crash happened at about 2 p.m. in the northbound lanes between Virginia Beach and the southernmost island, bridge spokesman Thomas Anderson told news outlets.

Crews from the U.S. Coast Guard were searching for the driver, the agency said.

A man at a nearby beach told WAVY-TV he heard the truck crash into the water.

“It fell off and there was a bunch of waves, a big splash,” Noah Butler said.

The Port of Virginia has set up a command post to continue search and rescue for a truck driver that fell off the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. I’m told divers will go into the water sometime this morning & the Coast Guard plans to pull out the truck. @WAVY_News https://t.co/PSSevIRcbM pic.twitter.com/omwon3UaWJ — KaMaria Braye (@KamOnCam_) June 23, 2023

Search and rescue crews are circling the bay where the tractor-trailer fell off the bridge. @VBPD confirms a person jumped into the bay to help rescue the driver. The status of the driver and that person who jumped in is unknown. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/ORj3yfz97p — Michelle Wolf (@MichelleWolfTV) June 22, 2023

Meanwhile, maintenance crews were working to repair a damaged guardrail and curb, bridge officials said.

The circumstances of the crash were being investigated. It was at least the sixth time in recent years that a large truck has crashed over the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel, news outlets reported.

The 20-mile-long bridge crosses over the lower Chesapeake Bay.