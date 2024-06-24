Self-driving rideshare cars are being tested in DC. Here's a look inside

Self-driving rideshare vehicles have hit the streets as a test to see if they make sense in D.C.

Waymo cars have been spotted crisscrossing the District. They are already in use in Phoenix, L.A. and San Francisco. Austin is next to have these services.

News4 got a chance to take a ride.

A Waymo user can open the app, request a ride and it shows up to your location.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

"It even has my initials at the top. That's how you know the car is reserved for you," said News4’s Adam Tuss.

The car can "see" 360 degrees and three football fields away. Each car has 29 cameras, radar and lidar, constantly making decisions for these cars.

The vehicle was able to navigate through construction, double-parked trolleys and pedestrians.

Some residents were not a fan of taking away the human element.

"Oh absolutely not – not a chance. why not. I don't trust a robot driving the car. No absolutely not," said Barrett Lane, a commuter.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating at least 22 reports of Waymo vehicles either crashing or doing something that violated traffic laws. No injuries have been reported.

There is no timetable for when Waymo vehicles will begin services in the District.