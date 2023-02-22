White House

SEE IT: This Year's White House Christmas Ornament Commemorates Gerald Ford's Presidency

The ornament features several symbols related to Ford's life and presidency

By Allison Hageman

The White House Historical Association has dropped some Christmas cookie crumbs for those missing the holidays.

Released on Tuesday, the official 2023 White House Christmas ornament features a holiday wreath that commemorates the presidency of Gerald Ford, according to a White House Historical Association release.

The ornament was inspired by the handmade decorations used at the White House during Ford's term. He held office nearly 50 years ago, from 1974 to 1977, during the 200th anniversary of America’s founding.

The front of the wreath is decorated with a red ribbon and ornaments of dolls, cherubs, doves, stars, flowers, gingerbread men, candles and Pentagon bulbs. It includes the words “Christmas 2023” and “The White House.”

The back features five blue ornaments related to President Ford's life and presidency like “Troop 15” to represent his Eagle Scout achievement, the number “48” on a football to represent when he played at the University of Michigan and a golden retriever to represent Liberty, his famous White House companion.

“The ornaments serve as a wonderful teaching tool designed to tell the story of the White House during a specific presidency or anniversary,” the association's president Stewart McLaurin said in the release.

All proceeds of the ornament go towards the association's work to preserve the history of the White House, according to the release.

