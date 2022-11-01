Section of Wisconsin Ave. to Close Saturday for ‘Open Streets' Event

D.C. is shutting down a busy section of Wisconsin Avenue in Northwest on Saturday as part of the city’s Open Streets program.

A little more than a mile of the road will be closed to vehicle traffic from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. between Western Avenue and Tenley Circle.

The closure is to allow pedestrians, cyclists and scooter riders to freely explore the businesses in the area. Similar Open Streets events have been held in other areas of D.C. such as Adams Morgan.

”I’m curious to see and I’m also terrified for how busy our coffee shop is going to be, because we are such a small business. So, at the time, we only have three people working and sometimes whenever we have huge rushes it can be a little hectic,” said Valeria Boscao, who works at Coffee Nature, a coffee shop in Friendship Heights.

However, owner of the Wash & Shine car wash said he’s worried about having no business for a while on Saturday with no cars able to drive past.

Residents in the area told News4 they're excited about the event.

"We want more of the neighborhood spirit here," resident Svetlana said. She's lived in the Friendship Heights area for more than a decade.

DDOT warned drivers that there will be traffic challenges and Metrobus routes will also be detoured.

Drivers that spoke to News4 said they plan to just stay away from the area.

“If you know where to go, you can get around really easily," one driver said.