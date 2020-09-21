Section of Beach Drive Closed to Drivers, Cyclists for Flood Repairs

Parts of the D.C. area are still dealing with the aftermath of heavy rains that blew through earlier in September.

A section of the newly renovated Beach Drive in Northwest is now closed because those storms washed away a huge chunk of earth.

On the surface, everything Beach Drive looks normal, but a closer look over the side of the road reveals a giant hole opened up on the road near Blagden Avenue – and it’s right next to a busy bridge.

The hole goes several feet down, making the National Park Service concerned about the strength of the road.

"This is a busy road with a lot of cars, bikes, pedestrians, and we just want to make sure it’s safe for everyone,” Katie Liming, with the National Park Service, said.

Liming said the stretch of road could be shut down for about a month.

"So we're looking to start construction on this section later this week, and it should be about two to three weeks for the construction to be completed and for the road to reopen to everyone,” Liming said.

For now, there's a detour in place.

News4 crews spotted driver after driver caught off guard by the closure.

The Park Service says traffic is starting to pick back up since the pandemic began so the closure could have a pretty significant impact.

"I mean, it’s a shame. I love Rock Creek Parkway,” driver Cathy Mayan said.

Cyclists are also being told to stay off the section of the road – something that’s hard to do as many try to get outside for exercise.

"Total, total bummer. Heartbreak. Like, they just got this road in really nice shape and love coming out here getting my bike out on the nice open road and to see it torn up like that is a bit of a bummer,” one cyclist told News4.