Secret Service Officer Injured in Georgetown Crash With Suspect: Officials

A U.S. Secret Service officer was injured in Georgetown Monday after a suspect crashed into their truck, sending it careening into a storefront, officials said.

A Secret Service officer tried to stop a silver Nissan sedan near 34th and M Streets about 11:45 p.m., according to a spokesperson from the agency.

The sedan then crashed into a truck another Secret Service officer was driving, which careened into a storefront, officials said. Video from the scene shows a pickup mounted on a curb and a sedan with scrapes and damage on the passenger side.

The officer was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The driver of the sedan and a passenger were detained at the scene, officials said. Information on what charges they may face and why they were being pulled over wasn’t immediately released.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.