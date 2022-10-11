Crime and Courts

Secret Service Officer Injured in Georgetown Crash With Suspect: Officials

A Secret Service officer tried to pull over a driver, who then crashed into another officer's truck, officials said

By Sophia Barnes

A U.S. Secret Service officer was injured in Georgetown Monday after a suspect crashed into their truck, sending it careening into a storefront, officials said.

A Secret Service officer tried to stop a silver Nissan sedan near 34th and M Streets about 11:45 p.m., according to a spokesperson from the agency.

The sedan then crashed into a truck another Secret Service officer was driving, which careened into a storefront, officials said. Video from the scene shows a pickup mounted on a curb and a sedan with scrapes and damage on the passenger side.

The officer was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.

The driver of the sedan and a passenger were detained at the scene, officials said. Information on what charges they may face and why they were being pulled over wasn’t immediately released.

