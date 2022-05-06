Secret Service Investigates Northwest DC Crash, 1 in Custody: Officials

One person is in police custody and another was taken to a hospital after a crash in Northwest Washington, D.C., early Friday, police said.

U.S. Secret Service officers were investigating the two-car collision, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Two black sedans were seen crashed near Massachusetts Avenue and 12th Street NW. One vehicle stopped on the sidewalk and another was badly damaged on Massachusetts Avenue.

Uniformed Secret Service officers came upon the crash about 1:55 a.m., the agency said. D.C. police officers responded to help.

Crews closed the busy intersection to clean up a fuel spill and tow away both vehicles. The street has reopened. News4 spotted glass and debris in the area.

Details on the cause of the crash or the condition of the person taken to a hospital weren’t immediately available.

