Secret Service initiative targets card skimmers throughout DC area

A U.S. Secret Service task force cracked down on a card-skimming scheme that targeted people who rely on government assistance.

“Some of them are actually inside the terminals, so when you put your card in, it gets your information,” Washington Field Office Special Agent in Charge Matt McCool said. “Some of them are placed on top of the terminals, and they look just like a normal terminal, but a little bit bulkier.”

The agency’s Orion initiative identifies and informs about the devices.

“We have over a dozen teams that are out going to different businesses, getting permission to look at the point-of-sale terminals at each of the businesses, evaluate them to see if there have been devices placed on them to steal information,” McCool said.

The unit visited 879 businesses in the D.C. area, inspected 6,561 devices and found 24 skimmers.

Agents are also going to gas pumps to look for PIN cameras and to ensure that the skimmers are not on the gas pumps.

While the skimming devices can be used on debit and credit cards, criminals are focusing on government assistance payment options like EBT cards.

“They’re stealing money from people who need it badly to buy essentials to live, and what they’re doing with the money is they’re going out to buy lavish things,” McCool said.

He said to pay attention to the terminal, and if it looks bulky or strange, don’t use it. He also advised paying with a phone.