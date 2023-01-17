U.S. Secret Service

‘Secret Service and Guns Drawn': Couple Arrested During Happy Hour at Joe's in DC

One witness said he had dropped in for a bite with a coworker when Secret Service officers came in “with guns drawn."

By Jackie Bensen, News4 Reporter

NBC Washington

Diners saw Secret Service officers with "guns drawn" arrest a couple that appeared to be on a date at Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak and Stone Crab.

Customers at Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak and Stone Crab looked on in shock as authorities entered, weapons in hand, and took the couple into custody, witnesses said. 

“It was like something out of a movie,” one diner, Jalen, said. "The next thing we heard was, 'Everybody get down.'"

Jalen said he was having a happy hour bite to eat with a coworker before work when they saw "Secret Service and guns drawn.” 

Within minutes, officers had closed the adjacent block of 15th Street NW in front of the Sofitel Washington Hotel. The closures remained for a few hours. 

A Secret Service spokesperson said a dark blue BMW 740e, which the couple had driven to the restaurant, was determined to have been stolen by officers patrolling the area. 

A paper, Virginia temporary tag could be seen hanging in the rear license plate area. It said the tag was for a 2004 Pontiac and had an expiration date of last December.

The Secret Service said the driver was arrested for carrying a pistol without a license after he was found to be in possession of a handgun. His presumed date was arrested for unauthorized use of a vehicle. 

Authorities provided no information about where or when the BMW was stolen.

U.S. Secret Service
