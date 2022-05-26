Second ‘March for Our Lives' Protest Over Gun Violence Planned in DC

Another “March for Our Lives” demonstration is coming to Washington, D.C., in the wake of a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school.

Protests calling for lawmakers to pass gun control measures are planned in the capital and around the country for Saturday, June 11.

It’s in response to the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvdale on Tuesday, where 19 children and two teachers were killed, officials said.

It’s been four years since the first “March for Our Lives” brought massive crowds to the streets following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

David Hogg, a gun control activist and March for Our Lives founder who survived the 2018 shooting, this week called on lawmakers to do something to prevent further violence at schools.

“It’s time Democrats, Republicans, gun owners and non-gun owners come together and stop focusing on what we [can’t] agree on and start focusing on what we can even if small,” he said on Twitter.

The protest is set for noon at 901 New York Avenue NW, organizers say. Further details on the protest are expected in the coming weeks.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.