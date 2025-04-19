Search for missing Waldorf mom ends in heartbreak after police discover body in woods

The two-week-long search for Lesbia Ramirez Guerra, a 24-year-old mother from Waldorf, Maryland, ended in heartbreak on Friday night.

Detectives combing through the woods in Prince George's County found what they believe to be Guerra's body, they said. The heavily wooded area where they discovered the body was difficult to access, located just outside the Cedarville State Forest.

Police have arrested two people in the case of her alleged murder: Guerra's boyfriend, and a relative of his.

"She was found buried about four to five feet below the ground, and then it was covered up in such a way that there were leaves and pine needles, and that type of thing on top of it, that it would've been impossible to find her" said Diane Richardson, a spokesperson for the Charles County Sheriff's Office.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Her boyfriend, 24-year-old Keycy Barrera Rosa, is now charged with her murder. He's currently in ICE custody, and is expected to be brought back to Maryland to face charges.

Rosa's uncle, 37-year-old Rolvin Barrera, is facing charges as an accessory, accused of helping after the crime. He's being held without bond.

"We certainly wished for a better outcome," said Richardson. "I can just say that everybody from Charles County, Prince George's County and everybody who worked on this case worked tirelessly and effortlessly in trying to locate her."

Guerra disappeared from her Waldorf home on March 31. Her family reported her missing days later, sparking a search that captured hearts across the community and online.

"She was everything," her father, Rolando Ramirez Guerra, said in Spanish. He had been organizing searches from his home in Pennsylvania.

Lesbia Ramirez Guerra leaves behind two young children. Her body is now with the Chief Medical Examiner's office in Baltimore for official identification and autopsy.

"At the same time, we have a little peace," Rolando Ramirez Guerra said. "Because we know, we found her."

Her family is grateful to at least have answers, and know the outcome rather than have it remain a mystery.

There's still a long legal process ahead in Lesbia Ramirez Guerra's case. Authorities remind the public that anyone with information can still come forward anonymously through crime solvers.