Search for Missing DC Baby Now Focused on Virginia Landfill

Two-month-old baby boy Kyon Jones was last seen in Northeast D.C. nearly a week ago. For a second day on Tuesday, police searched a landfill outside Richmond, Virginia.

Officers and cadaver dogs searched a landfill in Charles City County. Chopper4 surveyed the scene.

Sources told News4 law enforcement officials were searching for the infant’s body.

The landfill is about 150 miles from an apartment on Benning Road NE, the last place the baby was seen, on Wednesday, May 5. The infant was reported missing two days later, on May 7.

Critical #MissingPerson 2 month-old Kyon Jones, who was last seen in 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast, on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. This incident was reported on Friday, May 7, 2021



Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411 pic.twitter.com/BnSfwzbenx — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) May 8, 2021

Sources told News4 police searched Kyon’s mother’s home. She is being questioned as a person of interest, Mayor Muriel Bowser said Monday.

Assistant Chief of Police Ashan Benedict declined questions on Tuesday and said the investigation is ongoing.

“We’ll have an update hopefully soon,” Benedict said.

News4 asked D.C.’s Child and Family Services Agency if there was an open case file on the family or if they had been alerted of any possible concerns prior to the baby being reported missing. The agency declined to answer, citing privacy laws.

D.C. police would not say whether the baby’s mother was cooperating with officials, only that she had been questioned.

Kyon was last seen in the 1500 block of Benning Road NE, police said. Neighbors said officers went door to door asking if they had seen children’s clothing.

“I was lost for words,” one resident said about officers’ questions.

Police described Kyon as a Black infant with brown hair and brown eyes. What he was wearing was unknown. He is categorized as a critical missing person.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts should call police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.