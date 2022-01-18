Search Continues for Man Wanted for Killing Woman in Manassas Apartment

Prince William County police released a photo Tuesday of an 18-year-old man wanted for shooting and killing a woman Monday inside an apartment in Manassas, Virginia.

Maquan Omari McCray shot 37-year-old Mary Anne Smoot, 37, multiple times, police said.

Prince William County Police Department

Officers tried to give Smoot first aid before medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Smoot went to the apartment at 8111 Cobden Court with a family member to meet with McCray, who the family member had a previous relationship with, police said.

During the encounter, McCray and Smoot got into an argument, which escalated, according to police. McCray shot Smoot before running off, police said.

People who called police described a chaotic scene after they reported a gunman fired multiple rounds at the apartment on Cobden Court, according to Prince William County police dispatch calls.

“We're having a hard time getting information. There's a lot of yelling, again, at 8111 Cobden Court. Two calls, one could hear four to five shots. Other one said the mother outside was shot. Could hear two other females, Prince William Supervisor."

Police searched the area with a helicopter and several K-9 teams, but didn't find McCray.

McCray, of Bristow, is described as a black man who is 5'7" and 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, police said. Police did not provide a clothing description.

Several woman, one carrying a baby could be seen leaving the apartment after the shooting.

Seven hours after the shooting, investigators were still on the scene. Men in protective gear could be seen going through trash in dumpsters outside the apartment building.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.