Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on Sept. 17

Arlington County voted to allow a social distancing order to expire after it was criticized online. The order required pedestrians on posted sidewalks to maintain at least six feet of distance and prohibited groups of more than three to gather.

“Arlington police have determined that it is impractical to cite hundreds of violators a night,” Board Member Christian Dorsey said, the county reported in a press release.

The order will lapse on Sept. 29.

In Loudoun County, another school staff member has tested positive for coronavirus. The Sugarland Elementary School employee was in school on Sept. 10, and is now self-isolating.

Prince George's County is allowing more businesses to open their doors and revised some of its coronavirus safety guidelines under its second phase of reopening.

Banquet halls, hookah lounges, tanning salons and indoor pools are among business that can open with some restrictions.

What the Data Shows

Nearly 4.5 million coronavirus cases have been administered in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. More than 262,000 people have tested positive and more than 7,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the region.

The moving average of cases in Washington, D.C., continues to rise. On Thursday, it reached 54, up from 40 last week.

Hospitalizations are also at a high level for D.C. Currently, 100 people are hospitalized, the highest number in a month.

The moving average of new cases is currently 634 in Maryland and 906 in Virginia. On Thursday, Maryland and Virginia added 634 and 997 cases, respectively.

The map below shows the number of coronavirus cases diagnosed per 100,000 residents.

Coronavirus Cases in DC, Maryland and Virginia

COVID-19 cases by population in D.C. and by county in Maryland and Virginia

Local Coronavirus Headlines

Seven popular nightlife spots near D.C.’s U Street Corridor will be shuttered next month. Read more.

The Smithsonian is set to reopen four more museums to the public beginning this Friday.

The University of Maryland began transitioning to in-person lessons on Monday after the school reported a low campus positivity rate of 0.7%.

Some D.C. Public Schools students could be back in the classroom as early as this month, the mayor said. Read more.

Up to 25,000 low-income students and families in D.C. are set to be provided free internet connections under a new initiative from Mayor Muriel Bowser. Here's what to know.

What can sewage tell us about COVID-19 in our communities? Stafford County, Virginia, provides an example.

Reopening Tracker

How to Stay Safe

There are ways to lower your risk of catching coronavirus. Here are guidelines from the CDC:

Anyone over the age of 2 should wear a mask or face covering. Keep it over your nose and mouth.

Wash your hands often. When you do, scrub with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. As a backup, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid close contact with anyone who lives outside your home. That means staying six feet away from anyone outside your circle, even if you're wearing masks.

Always cover coughs and sneezes.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

Sophia Barnes, Andrea Swalec and Anisa Holmes contributed to this report