Scott Turner Has a More Tempered View on Carson Wentz's Time in Philly and Indy

As Carson Wentz's time with the Commanders begins, the manner in which his tenures with the Eagles and Colts concluded still shrouds most conversations about him, acting like a collapsing pocket that he can't fully escape from.

In 2020 with Philadelphia, Wentz tossed just 16 touchdowns compared to a ghastly 15 interceptions in 12 games as starter. After that output, the franchise that drafted him shipped him to Indianapolis, where his stats improved greatly in 2021 — 27 scores to just seven picks — but his stock apparently didn't, seeing as he's now in Washington following another trade.

So, how can the Commanders presently trust Wentz when his past two teams so obviously didn't? That's probably the key discussion relating to Washington ahead of the 2022 campaign, and it's one Wentz's new offensive coordinator, Scott Turner, participated in on Wednesday.

"I think the last season in Philadelphia, they played with a lot of different offensive linemen, a lot of different wide receivers and he was really trying to keep it together," Turner told the media in a press conference after the squad's latest OTAs practice. "The season didn't go well for them as a team or him personally."

"And then I think last year," Turner said, "he bounced back and really, really had a good year and really played really well in stretches of last season. I think that's more of what to expect from him."

Turner's points are valid, especially as it relates to Wentz's last go-round in Philly. That year, the Eagles won just four contests as blockers and pass catchers like Jason Peters, Lane Johnson, Brandon Brooks, Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert, DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery all missed significant time.

There were other issues for Wentz in Philadelphia, however, with the most worrisome being the rumors that he was not receptive to coaching or criticism. Plus, the sport's top quarterbacks find a way to produce and lead when injuries hit or other adversity arrives, which Wentz couldn't accomplish often enough with the Eagles.

But still, having to drop back behind a depleted line and then needing to connect with sub-par targets clearly isn't a recipe for success, and the Commanders are banking that Wentz lines up with a better (and healthier) supporting cast in Washington like Turner said.

As for Wentz's stint in Indy, yes, there was definitely some bouncing back that took place. A near four-to-one touchdown-to-interception ratio is rather stellar, and there were matchups where Wentz displayed his rare tools to scorch opposing defenses.

Yet Turner had to qualify his statements about Wentz's tenure with the Colts by explaining that he thrived "in stretches," a clarification that was necessary. The former No. 2 overall draft pick was overall inconsistent for the AFC South club and faltered late when a playoff spot was within his grasp.

When you add up Turner's assessment of Wentz's runs with his two former employers, you'll find that, not surprisingly, the Commanders are focusing on aspects that are in favor of the signal-caller's potential. Essentially, they believe that, on a more complete offense and with a tad more steadiness, he can elevate them.

They're going to try to provide whatever support is necessary in order to draw those results out of Wentz, too.

"Recognize the things that he does well," Turner said about the 29-year-old, "and try to continue to do those."

And one of Wentz's teammates, for what it's worth, has enjoyed the brief glimpses he's gotten of Wentz thus far in the offseason.

"He's looking like that young Carson again," JD McKissic said.