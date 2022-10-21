Scooter Rider Injured in Northwest DC Hit-and-Run Crash: Police

A driver struck a scooter rider in Northwest Washington, D.C., Thursday evening and drove off, police said.

Authorities are looking for a silver pickup truck, possibly a Chevy Silverado, suspected of hitting a man about 7:30 p.m. at New Jersey Avenue and Q Streets NW, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Officers responded to the scene and found a man unconscious but breathing. He was taken to a hospital, police said. Police haven't released information about his identity or what kind of scooter he was using.

The driver left the crash scene, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Major crash detectives were called to investigate.

Serious crashes involving pedestrians in the District are down from last year. As of Thursday, 50 pedestrians and 15 bicyclists suffered major injuries on the roads in 2022. That’s down from 78 pedestrians and 16 cyclists over the same period in 2021.

Still, several deadly crashes in the D.C. area are calling attention to a danger on the roads

A road crew worker was struck and killed in Adelphi, Maryland, Thursday morning. In that case, the driver stayed on the scene.

Another man was killed in a hit-and-run Wednesday near a Greenbelt, Maryland, gas station.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.