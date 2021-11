A person riding a scooter was injured after being hit by a Metrobus in Northwest D.C. Sunday, officials said.

A WMATA spokesperson said a Metrobus operating on the X2 route was involved in a collision near 10th and H streets NW.

D.C. police said the crash happened around 5:35 p.m. and 5:50 p.m.

The victim was taken to hospital but their condition is unknown, police said.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.