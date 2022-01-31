Albert Einstein High School

Schools Delay, Cancel Classes Due to Refreeze on Roads

By Briana Trujillo

GETTY IMAGES

Two Northern Virginia school systems will start on a two-hour delay and one high school in Montgomery County canceled classes on Monday for weather-related reasons.

Albert Einstein High School in Montgomery County will be closed "due to the failure of a mechanical system affecting heat and water," the school said in a tweet.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Culpeper County Public Schools and Clarke County Public Schools in Northern Virginia will open two hours late due to icy road conditions.

"This additional time will allow for some melting on secondary roads in the County and for school staff to address any icy areas on sidewalks and parking lots in the morning," the Clark County school system said.

Local

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY 1 hour ago

Police Release Video of Shooting Outside Manassas Restaurant; Suspect Sought

Washington DC 4 hours ago

17-Year-Old Arrested in Alleged Armed Carjacking of DC Council At-Large Candidate

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

Albert Einstein High Schoolrefreezeroad conditions
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us