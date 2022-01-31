Schools Delay, Cancel Classes Due to Refreeze on Roads

Two Northern Virginia school systems will start on a two-hour delay and one high school in Montgomery County canceled classes on Monday for weather-related reasons.

Albert Einstein High School in Montgomery County will be closed "due to the failure of a mechanical system affecting heat and water," the school said in a tweet.

Culpeper County Public Schools and Clarke County Public Schools in Northern Virginia will open two hours late due to icy road conditions.

"This additional time will allow for some melting on secondary roads in the County and for school staff to address any icy areas on sidewalks and parking lots in the morning," the Clark County school system said.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.