3 School Employees Test Positive for Coronavirus in Loudoun County

By Gina Cook

Three Loudoun County Public Schools staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus, school officials said Saturday.

On Thursday, the school system said an employee at Waxpool Elementary School had the virus.

LCPS Superintendent Eric Williams said in a statement Saturday that Waxpool Elementary School Principal Michael Pellegrino also tested positive for COVID-19.

Pellegrino has not yet experienced symptoms and was quarantined at home, Williams said.

According to the statement, several other members of the Waxpool Elementary School community are symptomatic and have test results pending with the county health department.

A staff member who is associated with Liberty Elementary School and Pinebrook Elementary School also tested positive and is receiving medical care, according to Williams.

Health officials are working on calling anyone who had contact with the employees.

There were 14 cases in Loudoun County and 152 total cases in Virginia as of Saturday evening.

