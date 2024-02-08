School bus overturns in Columbia; students checked for injuries

A school bus overturned in Columbia, Maryland, on Thursday afternoon and students are being evaluated for any injuries, authorities say.

Chopper video shows the yellow bus on its side in a field.

The bus went off the roadway in the 7300 block of Old Columbia Road. The call for help came at about 3:35 p.m., Howard County police said.

Medics are evaluating students. Preliminarily, no injuries appeared to be life-threatening, police said.

No information on the potential cause of the crash was immediately released.

