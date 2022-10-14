School Bus Drivers Ask for Vigilance After Crashes in Prince George's

Prince George's County school bus drivers are sharpening their skills. The annual review of best practices is intended to keep drivers safe in one of Maryland's deadliest counties for vehicular deaths.

On Tuesday, two county school bus crashes occurred within an hour. The first happened just after 5 p.m. A bus with children on board swerved off the road into a wooded area at Enterprise and Annapolis Roads.

The children were not injured, and the school system says the driver of the car was at fault.

Just 30 minutes later, at Campus Way and Prince Place in Largo, dashcam video obtained by News4 shows the way a car darts out in front of a school bus, causing it to lose control.

No children were on board and the bus driver was not injured.

Bus driver Lee Bynum says trainings help all the bus drivers do what's necessary to protect the county's most precious cargo.

"There's nothing we can do to control those other vehicles, all we can do is control the variables on this school bus," Bynum said.

While these bus drivers are practicing vigilance, they want the same from others on the road with them.

"Just be more aware is the best thing drivers can do to help us bus drivers on the road at any given time," Bynum said. "Be aware of the buses, be aware of the children."