School Bus Crashes in Northeast DC, 3 Injured: Police

A school bus crashed into a bus stop in Northeast Washington, D.C., early Wednesday, leaving one person with minor injuries and sending two people to hospitals, police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department says that no students were on the bus.

The school bus driver lost control in the 4900 block of 11 Street NE and hit a bus stop, police said.

One person was hit by debris and suffered minor injuries, police said.

The bus driver and a school bus attendant were taken to a hospital for treatment, police said. No information on their conditions was immediately available.

Police closed down 11th Street at South Dakota Avenue NE during the investigation.

