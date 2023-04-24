Montgomery County

School Bus Crash Injures 5 Kids, 1 Adult in Montgomery Co.

By Allison Hageman

NBC Universal, Inc.

A school bus crashed in Montgomery County Monday morning, injuring six people, police say.

The bus crashed in the 13000 block of Old Columbia Pike, and was the only vehicle involved, the Montgomery County Department of Police said at about 10 a.m.

Five children and one adult were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Video from Chopper4 shows damage and shattered windows at the front of the bus.

No information was immediately released on the possible cause of the crash.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

Amtrak 32 mins ago

Construction at New Carrollton Station Begins

Things to Do DC 1 hour ago

Jazz in the Garden Announces 2023 Schedule, New Ticket Lottery System

Old Columbia Pike is closed. The bus was towed away from the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Montgomery County
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us