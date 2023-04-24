School Bus Crash Injures 5 Kids, 1 Adult in Montgomery Co.

A school bus crashed in Montgomery County Monday morning, injuring six people, police say.

The bus crashed in the 13000 block of Old Columbia Pike, and was the only vehicle involved, the Montgomery County Department of Police said at about 10 a.m.

MCPD is on scene of a single vehicle collision involving a school bus. Five children, one adult transported, non-life-threatening injuries.



The 13000 block of Old Columbia Pike is shut down. #MCPNews #MCPD #Traffic pic.twitter.com/aklVFupgZA — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) April 24, 2023

Five children and one adult were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Video from Chopper4 shows damage and shattered windows at the front of the bus.



#BREAKING Five Children and one adult injured in a Montgomery County School Bus crash, Old Columbia Pike north of the ICC #BreakingNews #mdtraffic @nbcwashington @WTOPtraffic pic.twitter.com/zHvP6zzjqD — ʙʀᴀᴅ ꜰʀᴇɪᴛᴀꜱ (@Chopper4Brad) April 24, 2023

No information was immediately released on the possible cause of the crash.

Old Columbia Pike is closed. The bus was towed away from the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.