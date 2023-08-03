Scenes from the ground: Trump arraigned in DC federal court on election interference charges

On Thursday, Aug. 3, former President Donald Trump was arraigned at a federal court in Washington, D.C.
He pleaded not guilty for four counts related interference in the 2020 presidential election, which he lost. It is the first time a former president has been indicted for trying to overturn a U.S. election.
His next hearing is scheduled for Aug. 28.
His whirlwind appearance in the District caused heightened security and large crowds that swarmed outside the courthouse on Constitution Avenue.
âââââââWASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES – AUGUST 03: Horse-mounted police stand guard as demonstrators gather outside of the Elijah Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse in Washington, D.C., on August 3, 2023 ahead of former U.S. President Donald Trump’s arrival for arraignment on conspiracy and obstruction federal charges related to the January 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol riots. (Photo by Bryan Dozier/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES – AUGUST 03: Anti-Trump and pro-Trump groups stage demonstrations outside of the Elijah Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse ahead of former US President Donald Trump’s arrival in Washington D.C., United States on August 3, 2023. Former US President Donald Trump was indicated for arraignment on conspiracy and obstruction federal charges related to the January 6, 2021 US Capitol riots. (Photo by Bryan Dozier/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 3: A protester waves a pro-Trump flag in front of the E. Barrett Prettyman United States Courthouse in Washington, DC, US, on August 3, 2023. Former US President Donald Trump is expected to appear today in Federal court to face new charges that he conspired to obstruct the 2020 presidential election – the third criminal case against the former president as he seeks a new term in the White House. (Photo by Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)
Supporters of former US President and 2024 hopeful Donald Trump wave flags as he arrives at the E. Barrett Prettyman US Courthouse for arraignment in Washington, DC, on August 3, 2023. Trump is in court to answer charges of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election, a case that will cast a dark and volatile cloud over the 2024 White House race for which he remains the presumptive Republican nominee. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES – AUGUST 3: People gather for the ‘Not Above the Law’ protest on the National Mall ahead of former US President Donald Trump’s arrival for court appearance in Washington DC, United States on August 3, 2023. Former US President Donald Trump was indicated for arraignment on conspiracy and obstruction federal charges related to the January 6, 2021 US Capitol riots. (Photo by Bryan Dozier/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES – AUGUST 03: A sign reading ‘CD don’t like fascists’ rests against a statue outside of the Elijah Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse as anti-Trump and pro-Trump groups stage demonstrations ahead of former US President Donald Trump’s arrival in Washington D.C., United States on August 3, 2023. Former US President Donald Trump was indicated for arraignment on conspiracy and obstruction federal charges related to the January 6, 2021 US Capitol riots. (Photo by Bryan Dozier/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA – AUGUST 3: A plane carrying former U.S. President Donald Trump taxis at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on August 3, 2023 in Arlington, Virginia. Trump is scheduled to be arraigned on four felony counts in federal court today for his alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 03: Former President Donald Trump waves from the back seat of his vehicle as he departs the U.S. District Court House after being arraigned on August 03, 2023 in Washington, DC. Trump was arraigned on four criminal charges, including conspiracy, for his effort to hold onto power following his loss to President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 3: Onlookers try to get a glimpse of the motorcade carrying former US President Donald Trump leaving the E. Barrett Prettyman US Court House in Washington, DC, US, on August 3, 2023 in Washington, DC. Trump appeared today in Federal court to face new charges that he conspired to obstruct the 2020 presidential election – the third criminal case against the former president as he seeks a new term in the White House.(Photo by Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)
A demonstrator stands next to a sign outside the E. Barrett Prettyman US Courthouse in Washington, DC, on August 3, 2023, ahead of the arraignment of former US President Donald Trump. Trump was indicted on August 1, 2023 over his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election — the most serious legal threat yet to the former president as he campaigns to return to the White House. Federal prosecutors allege that Trump enlisted six co-conspirators to “assist him in his criminal efforts to overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election and retain power.” The co-conspirators are not named in the indictment, but five of them can be identified using the detailed descriptions provided by prosecutors. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 3: Supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump demonstrate outside of E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse August 3, 2023 in Washington, DC. Trump is scheduled to be arraigned this afternoon after being indicted on four felony counts for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 3: A reporter interviews supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump outside of the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Court House August 3, 2023 in Washington, DC. Trump was arraigned this afternoon on four felony counts for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES – AUGUST 3: A demonstrator dresses a costume to protest former US President Donald Trump ahead of his arrival for court appearance outside the Elijah Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse in Washington DC, United States on August 3, 2023. Former US President Donald Trump was indicated for arraignment on conspiracy and obstruction federal charges related to the January 6, 2021 US Capitol riots. (Photo by Bryan Dozier/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES – AUGUST 03: A person holds a sign reading ‘jail Trump forever’ outside of the Elijah Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse in Washington, D.C., on August 3, 2023. Former US President Donald Trump was indicated for arraignment on conspiracy and obstruction federal charges related to the January 6, 2021 US Capitol riots. (Photo by Bryan Dozier/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 03: People gather outside of the E. Barrett Prettyman United States Courthouse as they await the arrival of former U.S. President Donald Trump on August 03, 2023 in Washington, DC. Former U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to be arraigned this afternoon after being indicted on four felony counts for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 03: A person holds up a sign with a photograph of former President Donald Trump outside of the E. Barrett Prettyman United States Courthouse on August 3, 2023 in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump arrived at the Courthouse to be arraigned on Thursday afternoon after being indicted on four felony counts for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)
Demonstrators stand outside the E. Barrett Prettyman US Courthouse in Washington, DC, on August 3, 2023, ahead of the arraignment of former US President Donald Trump. Trump pleaded not guilty to criminal charges that he conspired to overturn the results of the 2020 election and defraud the American people. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
âââââââWASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES – AUGUST 03: Crowds gather outside of the Elijah Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse in Washington, D.C., on August 3, 2023. Former US President Donald Trump was indicated for arraignment on conspiracy and obstruction federal charges related to the January 6, 2021 US Capitol riots. (Photo by Bryan Dozier/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Demonstrators stand outside the E. Barrett Prettyman US Courthouse in Washington, DC, on August 3, 2023, ahead of the arraignment of former US President Donald Trump. Trump pleaded not guilty to criminal charges that he conspired to overturn the results of the 2020 election and defraud the American people. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
âââââââWASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES – AUGUST 03: An anti-Trump demonstrator yells at Trump supporters gathered outside of the Elijah Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse in Washington, D.C., on August 3, 2023 ahead of former U.S. President Donald Trump’s arrival for arraignment on conspiracy and obstruction federal charges related to the January 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol riots. (Photo by Bryan Dozier/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA – AUGUST 03: Former U.S. President Donald Trump boards his plane at Reagan National Airport following an arraignment in Washington, D.C. federal court on August 3, 2023 in Arlington, Virginia. Trump pleaded not guilty to four felony criminal charges during his arraignment this afternoon after being indicted for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
A sea of media tents and trucks sits in front of the E. Barrett Prettyman courthouse in D.C. before former President Trump was arraigned on charges related to election interference.
Anti-Trump activists rally on the National Mall near the National Portrait Gallery at noon on Aug. 3, 2023.
Police watch over C Street NW after blocking it off to cars on the morning of Aug. 3, 2023. Large crowds of spectators and protestors swarmed outside the courthouse where former President Donald Trump was arraigned on charges of election interference.
Anti-Trump activists rally on the National Mall near the National Portrait Gallery at noon on Aug. 3, 2023.
Large crowds of spectators and protestors swarmed outside the courthouse where former President Donald Trump was arraigned on charges of election interference.
An anti-Trump protestor dances to “Celebration” by Kool & the Gang in front of the courthouse where Trump was arraigned on charges related to election interference.
Trump supporters hold a sign that reads “Trump was right about everything” and talk to reporters about what they called a “rigged election” ahead of Trump’s arraignment in D.C. on Aug. 3, 2023.
A swarm of reporters talk to an anti-Trump protestor on Aug. 3, 2023. Large crowds of spectators and protestors swarmed outside the courthouse where former President Donald Trump was arraigned on charges of election interference.
An anti-Trump protestor holds up a sign that reads “Lock the traitor up” while talking to a reporter. Large crowds of spectators and protestors swarmed outside the courthouse where former President Donald Trump was arraigned on charges of election interference.
Police on horseback line the end of C Street NW behind the E Barrett Prettyman Courthouse, where former President Donald Trump was arraigned on Thursday afternoon.