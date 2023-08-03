Scenes from the ground: Trump arraigned in DC federal court on election interference charges

On Thursday, Aug. 3, former President Donald Trump was arraigned at a federal court in Washington, D.C.

He pleaded not guilty for four counts related interference in the 2020 presidential election, which he lost. It is the first time a former president has been indicted for trying to overturn a U.S. election.

His next hearing is scheduled for Aug. 28.

His whirlwind appearance in the District caused heightened security and large crowds that swarmed outside the courthouse on Constitution Avenue.

Scroll through our gallery to see images from outside the courthouse and around D.C.