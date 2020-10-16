Scattered Showers, Falling Temperatures Throughout Friday

Friday is shaping up to be chilly and dreary across the D.C. area, the type of weather perfect for curling up inside with a cup of hot apple cider.

Expect showers throughout the day and overcast skies. Most of the rain will be east of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

Waking up to some showers this AM with a little breeze at times as well. Temps actually fall & steady out during the day in the 50s. Expect scattered showers (not a washout) all day - a dreary day ahead BUT we will brighten up your day! Join us through 9am on @nbcwashington! pic.twitter.com/RELHX3foCb — Lauryn Ricketts (@laurynricketts) October 16, 2020

Temperatures are set to fall throughout the day, so bring an extra layer as you head out Friday morning. Most of the day, temperatures will be in the 50s.

Overnight, the rain will clear out quickly and temperatures are set to be cold and frosty. Lows could hit the upper 20s in parts of the Shenandoah Valley. Closer to D.C., expect lows in the 40s.

A freeze watch is in place along the Shenandoah Valley overnight until 10 a.m. Saturday.

Saturday is set to begin cold but warm into the low to mid-60s as sunshine returns. Sunday is forecast to be another nice day with more sun and temps in the mid-60s.

The next chance for rain is Monday, but most of next week is looking dry and pleasant.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast