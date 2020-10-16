Scattered Showers, Falling Temperatures Throughout Friday

Friday is shaping up to be chilly and dreary across the D.C. area, the type of weather perfect for curling up inside with a cup of hot apple cider.
Expect showers throughout the day and overcast skies. Most of the rain will be east of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Temperatures are set to fall throughout the day, so bring an extra layer as you head out Friday morning. Most of the day, temperatures will be in the 50s.
Overnight, the rain will clear out quickly and temperatures are set to be cold and frosty. Lows could hit the upper 20s in parts of the Shenandoah Valley. Closer to D.C., expect lows in the 40s.
A freeze watch is in place along the Shenandoah Valley overnight until 10 a.m. Saturday.
Saturday is set to begin cold but warm into the low to mid-60s as sunshine returns. Sunday is forecast to be another nice day with more sun and temps in the mid-60s.
The next chance for rain is Monday, but most of next week is looking dry and pleasant.
