Scammers impersonate law enforcement in Prince George's County

Scammers are targeting Prince George’s County residents with fake claims of outstanding warrants and using real names of law enforcement officers for the scheme, according to police.

“We’re just here to say enough is enough,” said Assistant Sheriff Stanford A. Moore Jr.

The urgent warning from the Office of the Prince George's County Sheriff comes as its been getting reports about a bold new scam. Now, they want to get the word out.

While deputies said the scammers’ claims of outstanding warrants are fake, the risk is real.

“We’re not calling people to spark fear and demand money because you may have missed a court date or whatever the fact may be,” Moore said.

Moore said they’ve seen several types of scams in the past, but this one is really concerning because the scammers have been using the real names of sheriff’s office employees — and it looks like no one is safe.

“One instance, my name was used as one of the people who may come lock you up,” Moore said. “[…] And I've heard about scams before, I've seen the other emails and I’ve seen different emails, but to see your name listed as one of the people who may be out soliciting, it was shocking to me.”

As the scammers con vulnerable residents out of thousands of dollars, adding insult to injury in some cases, they’ve been telling victims to meet them at sheriff’s headquarters with the money.

“This is, this is where we work every day, and they’re telling people to meet them here in the parking lot, bring cash money and then we’ll get you out of this warrant, which is totally false.”

That’s why deputies are spreading the word and issuing this important reminder:

“The number one thing is, always call and verify,” Moore said. “If somebody is claiming to be a police officer, claiming to be a deputy sheriff, have them call 911 to verify or call the sheriff’s office, we have a website, we have a mobile app.”

The sheriff’s office said they will never try to collect money or financial information over the phone.