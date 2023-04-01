Saturday's Rain and High Wind Warning Prompts Event Cancellations Across DC

Morning storms and high winds impacted events across the D.C. area on Saturday.

Some early Saturday events were canceled due to rain, while evening events were postponed due to the high wind warning in effect until midnight.

“After morning rain and clouds, here comes the sun! Into the mid-afternoon hours it’s looking nice and mild,” Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper tweeted. “But by the later afternoon and evening hours, winds pick up with some wind damage likely later today.”

Impacted Events

The Cherry Blossom 5K canceled the children’s portion of the race. The adult 5K went on as planned despite the heavy rain early Saturday.

The Tidal Basin Welcome Area for the National Cherry Blossom Festival was canceled by the National Park Service. The cherry blossoms are nearing the end of peak bloom and the wind is expected to increase the amount of falling flowers.

“Due to forecast severe weather this afternoon, the Tidal Basin Welcome Area for the National Cherry Blossom Festival will close at noon today. Everyone, please stay safe!” @NationalMallNPS tweeted.

Bloomaroo at The Wharf was rescheduled from Saturday at 2 to 9 p.m. to the same time on Sunday. The event planned to have live music and a firework finale.

NOMA in Bloom was also rescheduled to Sunday, and Pink in the Park in Arlington, Virginia was postponed.

The Capitol City Little League Opening Day ceremony, which D.C. Mayor Murial Bowser planned to attend at 10 a.m., was canceled by inclement weather. The league's afternoon games are expected to continue as scheduled.

“Opening Day ceremonies cancelled today due to weather, but stay tuned for a midseason celebration in May that will be bigger, better, and hopefully sunnier! Go Cap City!" Capitol City Little League posted on Facebook.

Despite the morning and evening weather, some events continued while sunshine came out in the afternoon. Here’s the Weekend Scene for a list of events still ongoing this weekend.

Art Blooms at @mosaicdistrict is in full swing, with the sun coming out after a morning of rain!



Weekend Weather

After the rainy morning, sunshine and temperatures in the upper 70s are expected Saturday afternoon. Winds of up to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph are likely throughout the day, according to Storm Team4.

Winds are expected to pick up around 3 p.m. with a storm or rain possible during the evening hours, according to Draper.

The high winds could knock down trees and powerlines. It is recommended that people secure loose items around the home.

Damaging winds caused a tree limb to crash into the attic of a home in Fairfax, Virginia residents Friday evening. The wind also toppled two large trees in a yard in Reston.

There were also reports of trees on at least two homes in Loudoun County, and several roads were blocked by downed trees in the Chesapeake Beach area of Calvert County, Maryland.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.