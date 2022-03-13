Suspect Wanted for Killing Homeless Men in DC, NYC: Police

A multistate manhunt is underway for a suspect who police say shot five homeless men in Washington, D.C. and New York City. Two of the victims were killed, including a man who was left inside a burning tent in Northeast D.C.

Three men, all believed to be experiencing homelessness, were found shot in Northeast D.C. earlier this month. One victim was found in a burning tent, having been shot and stabbed to death, according to D.C. police.

In New York City, police believe the same man shot two homeless men on Saturday, March 12, killing one man.

The names of the dead were not immediately released.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and New York Mayor Eric Adams put out a joint statement late Sunday, saying they were calling on everyone to look at images of the suspect and report any information they have to authorities.

"The rise in gun violence has shaken all of us and it is particularly horrible to know that someone is out there deliberately doing harm to an already vulnerable population," they said.

The Metropolitan Police Department, New York City Police Department and agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are involved in the investigation.

DC Homeless Men Shootings

The first victim was found shot on March 3 at about 4 a.m. in the 1100 block of New York Avenue NE. The second man was found shot on March 8 shortly before 1:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of H Street NE. Both were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, D.C. police said.

On March 9, an officer was in the area of the 400 block of New York Avenue NE at about 2:55 a.m. when he saw a fire, police said. After DC Fire and EMS responders put out the blaze, authorities said they found the remains of a man.

“As a result of an autopsy, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that the cause of death was multiple stab and gunshot wounds,” D.C. police said.

We need everyone to take a moment to watch the below video. This suspect is wanted in connection to 2 homicides and at least 3 additional shootings of homeless men in DC & NYC. Community tips help solve cases.



Police Chief Robert Contee called the attacks "vicious" and "cowardly" acts, and said that the department was committed to bringing the gunman to justice.

Anyone with information on the attacks should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411. D.C. police in partnership with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are offering a reward of up to $45,000 for information leading to an arrest.

NYC Homeless Men Shootings

Two homeless men were shot in New York City on Saturday, killing one of the men, our sister station NBC New York reports.

The first shooting occurred at about 4:30 a.m. on King Street near Varick Street in Manhattan. A 38-year-old man was shot in the arm while sleeping, police said.

At about 5 p.m., police responded to a 911 call reporting that a man had been shot in the head and neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses later reported hearing gunshots hours earlier, at about 6 a.m.

The suspect appeared to have intentionally approached the men and shot them. One victim was sleeping in a sleeping bag when he was shot, police said.

According to police, security video showed the suspect, wearing all black and a black ski mask, approaching and shooting the man in the sleeping bag about 10 blocks away and 90 minutes after the first attack.

The death of a third man on Sunday was initially thought to be connected to the other attacks. NYPD officials familiar with the case later told NBC New York they do not believe the man’s death was related. An investigation found no evidence of a gunshot or stabbing, they said.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams condemned the Saturday attacks as "horrific," and called the video chilling.

"We need to find this person, and we need New Yorkers to help us," he said.

Adams said a task force composed of police officers and a homeless outreach team would focus on finding unhoused people in the subways and other locations and would urge them to seek refuge at city-owned shelters.

The attacks were reminiscent of the beating deaths of four homeless men as they slept on the streets in New York’s Chinatown in the fall of 2019. Another homeless man, Randy Santos, has pleaded not guilty to murder charges in those attacks.

Editor’s Note (March 14, 2022, 11:30 a.m. ET): The death of a man in New York City on Sunday is no longer believed to be connected to the investigation, NYPD officials said. A previous version of this story included the man’s death as part of the pattern.