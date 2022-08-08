Sam Cosmi Comfortable Lining Up With All of Washington's Right Guard Options

Cosmi feels comfortable lining up next to all of team's RG options originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

ASHBURN, Va. -- As the calendar shifts to the middle of August, four of the five starting offensive line positions appear to be set for the Washington Commanders.

Here's what we know for sure: Charles Leno Jr. will man the left tackle spot. Veteran Andrew Norwell will start next to Leno at left guard, with Chase Roullier -- Washington's longest-tenured lineman -- at center. Second-year veteran Sam Cosmi is entrenched at right tackle, where he started every game he played in as a rookie in 2021.

Right guard, however, remains open following the departure of five-time Pro Bowler Brandon Scherff this offseason. And, through 11 training camp practices, that position remains up for grabs.

Entering camp, veteran Trai Turner appeared to be the favorite to start at right guard. But through the first couple of weeks of camp, the 29-year-old has been sidelined with a quad injury. Wes Schweitzer, who's played all three interior offensive line positions in Washington, has rotated at the position with Saahdiq Charles, rookie Chris Paul and others.

Regardless of who ultimately ends up starting at right guard, Cosmi feels more than comfortable lining up next to them.

"I feel like I have a really good connection with every guard I go out there with, Wes, Trai, Saahdiq, all those guys that have kind of been rotating," Cosmi said Monday following practice. "[They're] guys I really enjoy being with. When they get out there, it's 'Let's go, let's ride and let's kick some butt.' So that's the mentality every time we go out there. It doesn't matter who's next to me."

Asked what differences he notices in each guard, Cosmi pointed out variations in technique and playing style altogether. The second-year pro said it's a matter of him getting that feel for each player, then going from there.

Earlier in camp, head coach Ron Rivera was adamant that in order for the Commanders to effectively replace Scherff, the entire offensive line will need to work together as one unit. Whichever guard proves to have the most chemistry with the rest of Washington's offensive line will probably get the starting nod from Rivera.

"It's really about the sum of the five pieces, more so than it is anything else," Rivera said on Aug. 1. "That's what it was for us last year. Brandon's [Scherff] a great player and it is hard to replace that caliber player. It is collective and it is about the five guys.”

Although each one of Washington's options at right guard has different strengths and weaknesses, Cosmi believes it's easy for him to get comfortable alongside each one of them due to the consistent direction from offensive line coach John Matsko.

"We're all coached the same way," Cosmi said. "I know what their responsibilities are on certain plays and stuff like that, so I know what to expect. Some guys are better at different things than others, but we're coached all the same way."

As a prospect going through the pre-draft process last spring, Cosmi was praised for his exceptional athleticism and positional versatility. Cosmi played guard and both tackle spots during his time at Texas and thrived. Yet, technique as a blocker -- especially in the run game -- was one aspect scouts felt Cosmi had plenty of room for improvement in.

Cosmi feels that he's improved with his overall technique since arriving in Washington, but knows there's still tons of room for growth in that specific area.

"I feel like I have a real good trajectory going up. I'm excited about it," Cosmi said. "Every day I feel like I'm getting better, just really keying in on technique. However long my career is, I'm always going to be working on technique. There's never going to be a day where I'm like 'I'm good.' Every day I'm going to work it out. Just keep on doing that and being confident in myself, doing all that, I really feel like that's where I'm going right now."

In general, Cosmi feels a lot more confident entering his second professional season than he did as a rookie. Washington hopes that confidence only continues to grow.

"It truly feels like night and day for me," Cosmi said. "Going into the first one, you're just trying to find a spot you're going to fit and how it's all going to work. Now that I've got my feet under me, I feel very confident in my second year. So, I'm excited about it. It's a big leap for sure."