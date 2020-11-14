Do you believe that every child deserves a Merry Christmas? Then the Salvation Army Angel Tree is the program for you! We match group and individual sponsors to local children in need. It’s easy! (1) Sponsors simply register, (2) Salvation Army sends you wishlists with for your specific “Angels,” and (3) you shop!

To help keep sponsors safe this year, The Salvation Army has added new contactless sponsorship options. These include “Gift Card Only” Angels, electronic Angel Tree Tags, and shipping directly from online retailers to the warehouse. (Details and options vary per location.)

For Angel Tree 2020, the need is up and giving is already more than 50% behind. Your participation is critical – the gifts kids receive from you are often the only ones they open on Christmas morning. Learn how you can help here.

NBC4 and M & T Bank are proud partners of the Salvation Army Angel Tree.