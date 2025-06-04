Salvadoreñisimo Festival in Gaithersburg canceled amid deportation fears

Fears surrounding U.S. Immigration and Customs enforcement have led to the cancellation of this year's "Salvadoreñisimo" Festival.

The event was supposed to take place in Gaithersburg this September.

Fredy Díaz, the event organizer, confirmed to Telemundo44 that the 20th edition of the beloved celebration has been canceled due to growing uncertainty surrounding immigration policies.

For years, thousands of families have gathered at the festival to celebrate El Salvador’s Independence Day.

For now, organizers say the safety and well-being of the community come first, and they said they hope to bring the festival back next year.