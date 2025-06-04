Montgomery County

Salvadoreñisimo Festival in Gaithersburg canceled amid deportation fears

Organizers hope to bring the celebration back in the future

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Fears surrounding U.S. Immigration and Customs enforcement have led to the cancellation of this year's "Salvadoreñisimo" Festival.

The event was supposed to take place in Gaithersburg this September.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Fredy Díaz, the event organizer, confirmed to Telemundo44 that the 20th edition of the beloved celebration has been canceled due to growing uncertainty surrounding immigration policies.

For years, thousands of families have gathered at the festival to celebrate El Salvador’s Independence Day.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

For now, organizers say the safety and well-being of the community come first, and they said they hope to bring the festival back next year.

This article tagged under:

Montgomery CountyImmigrationGaithersburg
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us