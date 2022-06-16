Ryan Zimmerman Thinks the Nationals Have ‘Too Good' a Setup for a Long Rebuild

Zimmerman: Nats’ have ‘too good’ a setup for a long rebuild originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Post-World Series baseball has not been kind to the Washington Nationals. Since hoisting the Commissioner's Trophy in 2019, the Nats have finished in last place in the NL East twice (where they currently sit), with a 114-173 record over that span.

Ryan Zimmerman, as one of the most storied and accomplished players in D.C. baseball history, has been on both sides of the success spectrum. Washington missed the postseason in his first seven seasons with the club, finishing with the worst division record five times.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

He knows what a rebuild truly entails, but he doesn’t necessarily believe the rebuild the Nats currently are undertaking will be long-lasting.

“The Lerners, if they keep the team or whoever buys the team—whatever happens with that—I don’t think it’s gonna be a prolonged situation,” Zimmerman told the Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan on Thursday. “I think this organization and this media market, and just the setup in this city, is too good to go through a prolonged, I guess, run like this.”

The Lerner family has owned the Nationals since 2006 and was a key factor in bringing the organization out of the depths of the standings and into baseball lore. In April of this year, they reportedly began to explore potential options for selling the team, but no definitive moves have been made on that front yet.

Regardless of what the Lerners elect to do with the club, the Nationals have struggled to tread water since their World Series title. The majority of their 2019 roster has been traded or signed with new teams (Scherzer, Turner, Rendon and several others), and the two long-term contracts they gave Patrick Corbin and Stephen Strasburg have so far been unsuccessful —even though both pitchers earned their deals thanks to their postseason performances that year.

“Did I know [the rebuild was going to be this tough]? I mean, I think everyone knew, after they traded everyone, that we were gonna go through something like this,” Zimmerman said. “But no one ever knows until the season gets going what it’s gonna be like that year. I think patience is important. I think a lot of people from 2012 to 2021 or whatever it was got pretty comfy with winning every year.

“I’m not saying the fans didn’t appreciate it, because obviously they did and they were a big part of it…at some point, when you’ve been competing for 10 years, when you’ve been acquiring people at the trade deadline, when you’ve been spending money and doing things to try and win the World Series every year, at some point, something like this has to happen.”

Washington did enjoy an era of good feelings from 2012-19, during which they made the playoffs in all but three years and won the division four times, culminating in the Game 7 win over the Astros in the Fall Classic.

So at this point, the Nats are in a rut. They again sit in last place in the NL East with a 23-42 record, placing them only ahead of Kansas City and Oakland with the third-lowest winning percentage in the majors.

Juan Soto’s uncertain future is no small aspect of the team’s future, either. Team president of baseball opertaions and general manager Mike Rizzo has reiterated his stance that the team will not trade the phenom. But aside from Soto, Washington's roster features other players that might be key pieces in an eventual turnaround.

Josiah Gray (age 24) leads the team in strikeouts and wins and is one of the most reliable starters in the rotation. Keibert Ruiz (23) is blossoming into one of the best defensive catchers in the majors and is hitting .266 with a .699 OPS. Outfielder Lane Thomas (26) has been hot in the leadoff spot of late, batting .321 with 11 RBIs in his last 15 games.

The future is bright in D.C., though it might not look like it right now. Just ask Ryan Zimmerman.

“Learning and developing at the big league level is tough,” he said. “You look at Josiah, Keibert. Lane Thomas started off slow, he’s been playing great lately. It’s just hard. Winning—I don’t want to say you get spoiled, but I think people forget how hard it is to win at this level.”